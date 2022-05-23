Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in fatal shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 19-year-old Rock Island man who was fatally shot Sunday has been identified as Desavion D. Foster, Rock Island County County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon, Gustafson said.

Rock Island police responded around 2:55 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of 15th Street for a report of a gunshot victim, police said in a media release.

According to the release, Foster was transported to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or contact through the P3 Tips app.

