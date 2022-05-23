Davenport schools’ pick-up bags have recalled Jif Peanut Butter
The school district asks families to ‘destroy’ the product in the pick-up bags
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Schools announced Monday that families who received the pick-up bags on Tuesday should destroy the Smucker’s Jif Peanut Butter.
The school district said in a Facebook post, that the peanut butter they received and served was a part of the voluntary recall.
The school district asked that the product not be consumed.
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling a number of Jif peanut butter products over concerns of salmonella contamination.
