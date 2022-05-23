Advertisement

Eldridge Police track down herd of sheep Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A herd of sheep was on the loose in Eldridge Sunday, prompting a police pursuit, according to Eldrige Police.

Officials say the sheep escaped custody and police chased the herd for about a mile. One officer created sheep herding tools using warning tape and two Asp batons.

The sheep were eventually surrounded and taken into the custody of the owners, with the help of the Scott County Sheriff’s office, Scott Emergency Communications Center, and many residents, police said.

