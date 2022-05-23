Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity completes three new homes for families in the Quad Cities

3 new homeowners get the keys to their forever homes
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Habitat for Humanity held a triple home dedication ceremony and a groundbreaking event for another new home a few hours apart on Saturday.

Three Quad City families became homeowners and received the keys to their brand new homes.

The ceremony honored the hard work and dedication of the families in order to build their new homes from the ground up. Each family was required to put in 250 sweat hours by working at the Habitat for Humanity Restore or volunteering on other home builds. On top of the sweat hours, each family took courses about financial responsibility and how to build generational wealth.

The new homeowners were given welcome baskets along with hand made quilts as house warming presents from Habitat for Humanity as a way to wrap up each of their journeys.

One of the new homeowners, Marcia Ellingsworth reflected on her experience with Habitat for Humanity and how this opportunity changed her life.

“It’s been an incredible journey working with the volunteers and sponsors,” Ellingsworth said. “Working together every Saturday and building from the ground up has been an amazing experience that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

The impact Habitat for Humanity has on the community goes further than just the families who receive the homes. Longtime volunteer construction supervisor Wally Mook said after 30 years of volunteering, to this day he still hears from homeowners he’s helped along the way.

“They’ll send me messages at Christmas and Thanksgiving,” Mook said. “Thanking me for the fact that they have the opportunity to live in a home here in this part of the world.”

In addition to the triple home dedication ceremony, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their latest home.

Armando Aguilar, the recipient of the newest home has put in almost all 250 of his sweat hours at the Habitat for Humanity Restore and many of the other volunteers at the store said how he was such a joy to work with and that he could work there full time with them.

Aguilar was overjoyed to finally take the first steps towards home ownership.

“I’m excited because I’ve been waiting so long for my house,” Aguilar said.

