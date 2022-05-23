Increasing Clouds, Then Rain On The Way Tuesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as rain returns to the region later tonight. Look for readings in the middle to upper 60′s. Keep the wet weather gear handy for Tuesday into Wednesday as periods of steady, saturating rain move over the area. Precipitation is expected to wrap up by early Thursday, but not before leaving behind some healthy amounts, generally ranging around 1″ or more for some locations during this 3-day period. We’ll begin to dry things out a bit Friday, and at this point, may see a few more rain chances just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness. High: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light rain by afternoon. High: 65°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

