Advertisement

Increasing Clouds, Then Rain On The Way Tuesday

Warmer by Memorial Day weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as rain returns to the region later tonight. Look for readings in the middle to upper 60′s. Keep the wet weather gear handy for Tuesday into Wednesday as periods of steady, saturating rain move over the area. Precipitation is expected to wrap up by early Thursday, but not before leaving behind some healthy amounts, generally ranging around 1″ or more for some locations during this 3-day period. We’ll begin to dry things out a bit Friday, and at this point, may see a few more rain chances just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY:  Increasing cloudiness. High: 68°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy with light rain by afternoon. High: 65°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
3 pedestrians injured in crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Fatal vehicle crash location
1 killed, 3 injured in single vehicle crash on Great River Road
On May 21, 1990, Howard ‘Rico’ Clark was tragically killed walking across the old I-74 bridge...
QC family honors its family member who died on old I-74 bridge
Imagen ilustrativa
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

Latest News

Warmer by the weekend
Sunny Monday, rain returns Tuesday evening
Rain chance
Cooler start to Monday
A chilly start this morning, but we will get a chance to enjoy some sunshine today. Look for...
Cool Sunshine For Your Sunday
Cooler
Dry Sunday