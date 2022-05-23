Iowa’s only peer run respite house getting permanent home

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one area nonprofit organization helping those with mental health and substance abuse challenges is getting a permanent home.

Life Connections Peer Recovery Services in DeWitt has been offering services for those in need through “Rhonda’s House,” Iowa’s only peer run respite.

The respite is run by people who have experienced mental health and substance abuse challenges in the past. Rhonda’s House provides guests with hope and resources needed for recovery.

“For me, it gives me a chance to meet other people who are going through stuff like me,” said Tisha Scott.

Tisha Scott has been in DeWitt for the last three years, utilizing the Life Connections Peer Recovery Services peer run respite, Rhonda’s House.

“I was actually homeless on the streets, off and on for a good almost five years. Especially with my addictions I had, especially with drugs and alcohol, mainly the drugs. But I eventually got away from Cedar Rapids. I actually put myself in a hospital,” said Scott.

Once in the hospital, Scott was directed to Life Connections.

“I didn’t want to keep living that life anyways. Trying to figure out where I’m going to go, where I’m going to sleep, where I’m going to sleep. Like nothing. I wasn’t going anywhere,” said Scott.

She received the help she needed from Todd Noack, someone who knows what it is like to go through a mental health crisis.

Noack had chronic pain that led him to a dark place.

“I said ‘doc, I’m in a really dark place. Is there anything for people with a support group for chronic pain?’ And his words led me to a hospital, in a bad way. He said ‘no there’s nothing out there.’ And I don’t want anybody to ever hear that and give up and end up in an ICU and end up in an inpatient. There are things out there and let us help them find it,” said Noack, Executive Director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services.

Noack opened Life connections Peer Recovery Services in 2016, and Rhonda’s House was opened two years later.

“We don’t want people to give up. We want them to know that there is another avenue and we’re there. And we give a lot of things that you can’t get in a hospital, and of course not in a jail cell, right? We give our life story. We give the inspiration of hope. There are things out there and we help them find resources,” said Noack.

Previously, the respite was on the grounds of Genesis Hospital in DeWitt and could serve three guests at one time.

The new location and permanent home for Rhonda’s House can serve up to five people at a time.

It’s a space that is made to feel like home.

“A dining area, a kitchen area. We actually have an office space that’s used downstairs, where the can talk to somebody, confidentiality,” said Scott.

On average, people spend five days at the peer run respite, but can stay up to a week.

If someone is not where they want or need to be, they can stay longer.

For Tisha Scott, that stay was a week and a half.

“It gives you something to do so you’re not going to think about ‘oh, let’s go run around on the streets and do this and do that. When you can actually be with a lot of people you can connect with. I mean if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” said Scott.

The grand re-opening for Rhonda’s House will be May 31 at 9 a.m. located at 924 11th Street in DeWitt.

Rhonda’s house has helped 288 people with the resources to recover in the past three and a half years.

If you or someone you know would benefit from Life Connections Peer Recovery Services or Rhonda’s House, you can call the respite house at 563-659-1171 or the main office 563-659-6625. You can also click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.