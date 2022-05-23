Motivational Monday with Coach Ru: learning acceptance and your ‘why’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For this week’s Motivational Monday with Life Coach Rumaisa Khawaja and TV6′s Brittany Kyles, we discussed acceptance and learning what your why is.

Here are this week’s motivational quotes:

“When you feel like quitting, think about why you started,” said unknown.

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” said Dr. Suess.

Coach Ru says learning what you why is, meaning why one decides to pursue a goal or do anything can be used as a reminder to keep going towards the finish line.

She goes on to say, this week’s weather can also be a reminder to live in the moment, and to accept each life experience with gratitude.

