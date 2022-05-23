Advertisement

PV’s Kenny Wheeler and Assumption’s Rose Ripslinger honored at state meet

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley coach was honored with the Golden Plaque of Distinction Award by the IGHSAU Saturday during the state track meet in Des Moines. The award is given to a coach that has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession. Wheeler has been coaching the Spartans since 2008 and during that time the girls have won 11 out of 13 MAC titles and brought numerous state titles home from Des Moines.

Assumption grad Rose (Ripslinger) Quested was one of three inducted into the Hall of Fame for her track accomplishments at the blue oval. Quested won multiple state and Drake Relays titles on the track while at Assumption, and still had time to lead the Knights to four straight soccer championships at the same time. She would go on to take her soccer talents to the University of Iowa.

