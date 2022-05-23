State Auditor Rob Sand is target of payroll fraud; sends warning to other Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - You’ve probably heard of more scammers trying to con people out of money, but this latest scam went straight to an Iowa state office. State Auditor, Rob Sand, says he received a fraudulent email targeting him!

According to a news release, a Human Resources Associate with the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) contacted Auditor Sand on May 13, 2022 to alert him of an email received requesting a change in Auditor Sand’s payroll direct deposit. It had the state logo at the top and his name at the bottom of the email. Auditor Sand confirmed the email was fake.

“I want to thank Marsha Webb from DAS for contacting me and identifying this email as fraudulent,” said Sand. “She did exactly what we advise all governmental entities to do when they receive requests to redirect payments. Her actions saved me and the taxpayers of Iowa money.”

Sand is using the incident to warn Iowans about ways fraudulent emails that can be designed to give scammers access to your tax dollars or bank account.

To ensure the validity of any instructions to revise bank routing information, Sand strongly advises representatives of all governmental entities to call any vendors or affected individuals to independently confirm instructions received electronically. Additionally, governmental entities should not respond to the email. Any correspondence should take place through previously held contact information to ensure the appropriate party is reached.

Sand says the information should be reported to the FBI through https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx. In addition, you should immediately contact the Office of Auditor of State at 515-281-5834 to report the suspected irregularity as required by the Code of Iowa.

The Office of the Auditor of State offers these tips to prevent email scams:

• Carefully examine the email address and URL. Slight variations in the

email address or URL could be a sign of a scam.

• Look for grammatical errors or odd phrases.

• Verify payment and purchase requests in person or by calling the person via previously held contact information to ensure their legitimacy.

• Don’t click on links in unsolicited emails or text messages.

• Don’t download email attachments from people you don’t know or forwarded emails.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.