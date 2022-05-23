Sunny today, rain return Tuesday evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -Below normal temperatures will continue for much of this week, but at least we will start the work week off dry and sunny. Highs today will run into the 60s and 70s with light NW winds. Tonight clouds will arrive and thicken through the day on Tuesday. Rain will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue off and on through much of Wednesday limiting highs to the mid 60s through the middle of the week. Some showers may linger into Thursday morning and clouds will hang into the afternoon so we will have one more day in the 60s. 70s return on Friday before more summer like heat and humidity return for Memorial Day weekend. This will lead to a chance for afternoon pop up type storms, but coverage looks small so most will have dry weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny High: 68º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 51º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 65º

