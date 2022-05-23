Advertisement

Teen killed in Rock Island shooting Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A teen was shot and killed Sunday in Rock Island, according to police.

Rock Island Police responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street at about 2:55 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to a media release. Officers on scene found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries. Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

If you have any information related to the incident, police ask that you contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or contact through the P3 Tips app.

