Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Meet “Bubba” and learn about a low-cost vaccine clinic in Davenport on June 2
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patti McRae with Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduces “Bubba”, a neutered male rabbit. “Bubba” is available for adoption for pet parents with the appropriate knowledge, foods, supplies, and accommodations. The shelter is willing to provide education.

McRae also mentions that the shelter will be holding a Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, June 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th Street, Davenport. Vaccines/services for dogs being offered are: Distemper/Parvo vaccine, Bordetella vaccine, Rabies vaccine, Heartworm testing, and microchipping.

She also touches on the very successful upcoming “Tats and Tails” events. All of the tattoo designs are pet-related and the tattoo artist charges $100 with 50% ($50) going back to the shelter. Follow QCAWC on Facebook to learn about more of these opportunities to get a tattoo that will give back.

Business Hours for QCAWC: Monday- Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

QCAWC // Adoption & Education Center: 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL 61264 // Spay/Neuter & Wellness Center: 612 1st Street West, Milan, IL 61264

