Advertisement

Another group of Veterans prepare for the 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

By Brittany Kyles
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -Local veterans from across the Quad Cities boarded up yet another flight to the nations capital for the 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

This flight is sponsored by Hy-Vee, they raised $50,000 for these veterans and their guardians to be able to fly to Washington D.C. Tuesday.

Hy-Vee officials say Tuesday’s flight made history for the 12 trips the company has sponsored so far, due to how many women boarded the 53rd Honor Flight.

Officials say eight women were on Tuesdays flight, one of them is Veteran Janice Baker, who says she is excited to see the Women’s Memorial alongside with her brother who is also a local veteran.

Hy-Vee officials say since so many women boarded there will be a special ceremony at the Women’s Memorial.

The 90+ veterans and their guardians will return Tuesday night to the Quad Cities International Airport at 10pm for a warm welcome from friends and family.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
A 19-year-old Rock Island man who was fatally shot Sunday has been identified as Desavion D....
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in fatal shooting in Rock Island
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash Saturday...
Officials identify man killed in crash between LeClaire and Princeton
Teen killed in Rock Island shooting Sunday
Teen killed in Rock Island shooting Sunday

Latest News

Semi jackknifes on Highway 92, closes road for early Tuesday morning commute
Police: 1 dead after shooting in Monmouth
53rd Honor Flight
53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities makes history
53rd Honor Flight
53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities