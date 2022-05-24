Another group of Veterans prepare for the 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -Local veterans from across the Quad Cities boarded up yet another flight to the nations capital for the 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

This flight is sponsored by Hy-Vee, they raised $50,000 for these veterans and their guardians to be able to fly to Washington D.C. Tuesday.

Hy-Vee officials say Tuesday’s flight made history for the 12 trips the company has sponsored so far, due to how many women boarded the 53rd Honor Flight.

Officials say eight women were on Tuesdays flight, one of them is Veteran Janice Baker, who says she is excited to see the Women’s Memorial alongside with her brother who is also a local veteran.

Hy-Vee officials say since so many women boarded there will be a special ceremony at the Women’s Memorial.

The 90+ veterans and their guardians will return Tuesday night to the Quad Cities International Airport at 10pm for a warm welcome from friends and family.

