Cloudy Today/Rain Tonight

Warmer by Memorial Day weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll stay cloudy, breezy and dry this afternoon, but conditions are expected to become a lot more active and unsettled by this evening. Look for showers developing overnight into Wednesday, as an area of low pressure moves into place. There will be a few thunderstorms possible during the period as well. Precipitation could become moderate to heavy at times. Rain continues into Thursday before wrapping up late day. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, followed by sunshine, scattered clouds and warmer readings heading into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for temperatures in the 70′s to 80′s through the period.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 71°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy. Rain developing by evening and continuing overnight. Low: 55°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers likely.  Isolated thunderstorms possible by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: Bec. S 10-15+ mph.

