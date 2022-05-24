Advertisement

JA’s Biztown Summer Camp teaches kids financial literacy June 20-23

JA Biztown Summer Camp is June 20-23
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Elementary students don’t often manage bank checking accounts, businesses, or make mortgage payments. But those are skills they can learn at Junior Achievement Biztown Summer Camp slated for June 20-23.

Joy Dodson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, discusses the indoor day camp for 10-12-year-old children that is designed to educate and enhance the camper’s financial literacy learning while infusing elements of entrepreneurship, work and career readiness, teamwork, marketing, philanthropy and public speaking.

Campers will receive camp swag, daily snacks (will not contain nuts), and pizza party on Thursday (the final day). Location is JA World at 116 W. 2nd Street, Davenport, IA. Itinerary: drop off is from 8:45 am – 9 am and pick-up time is 3 pm. Cost is $200. Registration for campers is here: https://form.jotform.com/220875696576171

