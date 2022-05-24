Advertisement

July trial date set for man charged with Knox County Sheriff deputy death

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The man charged in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Weist appeared in Henry County court on Monday.

A trial date was set for July 5 for 22-year-old Daylon Richardson, and two more preliminary hearings were set for June 16 and 27.

Richardson is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated feeling and alluding.

