Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts kick off Sunday

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Some of the best live music in our entire region during the summer months is enjoyed during the free Sunday night concerts at Wiley Park in Galva, Illinois.

The famous Levitt AMP Galva Music Series kicks off for the 2022 season over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. These are free, weekly events that begin at 6 p.m. The complete line up of performers and bands is here. Music and fun is generally continues until 8-8:30 p.m.

John Taylor, President of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, discusses many details surrounding the concerts including the grant process to make the free public music possible. The booked talent for Sunday, May 29 is Dawson Hollow and Josh Gilbert Band.

Food is available for purchase. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and whatever they will need to enjoy the shows.

To support Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, mail checks payable to Galva Arts Council with “Levitt” in the memo line to: Galva Arts Council/ P.O. Box 29 / Galva, IL 61434

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.