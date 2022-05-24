Advertisement

Mainly cloudy today with showers arriving tonight

Warmer by Memorial Day weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- East winds will work to keep our area mostly dry until later this evening thus, we can expect mostly cloudy skies today and highs in the 60s and 70s.  Overnight and early Wednesday look for a band of showers to lift through the area. These should be pushing north out the area by midday allowing for some warmer temps and a few breaks in the clouds.  If this scenario plays out we may be able to get a few strong storms along and east of the Mississippi river early Wednesday evening. Wrap around showers will plague us on Thursday along with cooler temps in the 60s.  We are trending drier for Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s and increasing humidity.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 71º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 55º Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Morning rain and a few afternoon storms. High: 74º

