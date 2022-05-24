Negotiations stall between CNH and UAW in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Negotiations between United Auto Workers and Case-New Holland fell through after multiple days at the bargaining table last week.

On Thursday, May 19, CNH Industrial proposed what it’s calling a final “all-encompassing” and “comprehensive” offer to UAW members in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin. It claims that it was the union that walked away from negotiations.

UAW Local 807 President, Nick Guernsey said both parties were close to reaching an agreement. However, felt the proposal was nowhere near what was discussed in the days leading up to last Thursday.

“There was no sense in bringing this subpar proposal back to be voted on. We’re kind of at a standstill right now.” Guernsey said. “Pay has [come] up very little [and] insurance is actually substandard.”

According to Guernsey, CNH’s latest offer only increased 0.5% from its offer on May 1. Changes in insurance also meant members would pay an extra $1 per hour for what he said is a downgrade in health benefits.

“What the company wanted to give for a raise wouldn’t fill my truck up with gas for the week,” Guernsey said. “Then you want me to take a hit on our healthcare? So to me, that doesn’t make sense, to the members, it doesn’t make sense.”

This latest offer was a three-year contract when the union was looking for a six-year deal. Another demand from the union was better hours, as some members said they felt they were living at work.

“The company still says they cannot do nothing with overtime, they need the flexibility to control their business,” Guernsey said. “Unfortunately, in our business flexibility usually means they don’t know how to manage it.”

In a statement to TV6 News, CNH Industrial said the union refused to present its most recent offer to its members:

“Last week, CNH Industrial and the UAW resumed negotiations. After meeting multiples times on Tuesday (May 17) and Wednesday (May 18), the Company presented the Union with an all- encompassing, comprehensive document, which addressed all open and outstanding issues. Unfortunately, the Union declined to meet or allow the Company to present and explain its position and proposal and indicated that they would not allow their members to see the proposal. The Union then left and discontinued bargaining. While the Union indicated that they were ready to resume the negotiations at the beginning of the week, we were very disappointed in their decision to walk away. CNH Industrial is proud of the comprehensive offer it made to the Union on May 19. The terms of this Final Offer include significant economic improvements for employees over the terms contained in the Company’s last proposal given to the Union on May 1. We hope that the Union shares the terms of the Company’s Final Offer with its members. After being on strike for more than three weeks, the CNH Industrial employees deserve to know what the Company has offered.”

Meanwhile, the bargaining team presented the members with the offer on Friday, but Guernsey said it wasn’t worth putting up for a vote.

“I can tell you, with astounding confidence that it was not only a no, but there [were] some colorful statements behind that word no.”

Leadership does not expect to resume negotiations until after Memorial Day.

