Negotiations stall between CNH and UAW in Burlington

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Negotiations between United Auto Workers and Case-New Holland fell through after multiple days at the bargaining table last week.

On Thursday, May 19, CNH Industrial proposed what it’s calling a final “all-encompassing” and “comprehensive” offer to UAW members in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin. It claims that it was the union that walked away from negotiations.

UAW Local 807 President, Nick Guernsey said both parties were close to reaching an agreement. However, felt the proposal was nowhere near what was discussed in the days leading up to last Thursday.

“There was no sense in bringing this subpar proposal back to be voted on. We’re kind of at a standstill right now.” Guernsey said. “Pay has [come] up very little [and] insurance is actually substandard.”

According to Guernsey, CNH’s latest offer only increased 0.5% from its offer on May 1. Changes in insurance also meant members would pay an extra $1 per hour for what he said is a downgrade in health benefits.

“What the company wanted to give for a raise wouldn’t fill my truck up with gas for the week,” Guernsey said. “Then you want me to take a hit on our healthcare? So to me, that doesn’t make sense, to the members, it doesn’t make sense.”

This latest offer was a three-year contract when the union was looking for a six-year deal. Another demand from the union was better hours, as some members said they felt they were living at work.

“The company still says they cannot do nothing with overtime, they need the flexibility to control their business,” Guernsey said. “Unfortunately, in our business flexibility usually means they don’t know how to manage it.”

In a statement to TV6 News, CNH Industrial said the union refused to present its most recent offer to its members:

Meanwhile, the bargaining team presented the members with the offer on Friday, but Guernsey said it wasn’t worth putting up for a vote.

“I can tell you, with astounding confidence that it was not only a no, but there [were] some colorful statements behind that word no.”

Leadership does not expect to resume negotiations until after Memorial Day.

