Officials identify man killed in crash between LeClaire and Princeton

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night between LeClaire and Princeton.

Officials say the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. in the 23000 block of Great River Road / U.S. Highway 67.

20-year-old Mantral McClary was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Suburu WRX was traveling north and veered off the road.

The vehicle hit a tree, killing McClary.

Three others were injured in the crash, all of whom are under 18 years of age.

The accident remains under investigation

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.