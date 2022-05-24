Pegracke provides a Bison Bridge progress update

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A plan that provides tourism, conservation, and repurposing is undoubtedly one of the most unique ever proposed for the Quad Cities area.

Chad Pregracke of Living Lands and Waters talks about his ambitious Bison Bridge project idea and the latest updates surrounding it--including a $4 million private-donor pledge to support it. Chad strongly points out that no taxpayer money would be used to repurpose the existing structure. He also explains what some of the most common concerns about such a project.

He also encourages residents to let their opinion be known to the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge team. Public comments are still being accepted through May 25, 2022. Every public comment submitted will be reviewed.

About the pledge: a significant private pledge commitment totaling $4 million to support the the Bison Bridge project was announced in March, 2021, with the goal of seeing the current I-80 bridge repurposed into a pedestrian and wildlife crossing, with the ultimate goal being to create a state or national park at the site. The pledged amount of $4 million consists of a private, anonymous $2 million commitment and another $2 million commitment from the same donor’s family foundation.

