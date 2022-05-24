Police: 1 dead after shooting in Monmouth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan man was killed after a shooting in Monmouth Monday night, police said.

The Monmouth Police Department responded to the 300 block of South 9th Street about 7:02 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, 26-year-old Romel Gilliam was found with injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Monmouth police said this is an ongoing investigation, and they are attempting to locate multiple suspects.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 309-734-9363.

