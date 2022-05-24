Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to police, one person is injured after a shooting at Castlewood Apartments.

The Davenport Police Department responded about 3:39 p.m. Tuesday to Castlewood Apartments for a reported shooting, Major Bladel told TV6.

Police on the scene said a man with a gun wound was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are on the scene. Police ask to avoid the area if possible at this time.

Bladel said at this time there is nothing to connect the shootings to the Saturday shooting at Castlewood apartments.

According to Bladel, police presence in the area will be escalated after the two shootings in the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

