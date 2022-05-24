Advertisement

Rain Arrives Tonight/Storms Likely Wednesday PM

Warmer by Memorial Day weekend
Rain arrives tonight, followed by more wet weather Wednesday and Thursday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a cloudy, breezy, and dry afternoon, conditions are expected to become a lot more active and unsettled by this evening. Look for showers developing overnight into Wednesday, as an area of low pressure moves into place. There will be a few thunderstorms possible during the period as well, with a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon into evening. Precipitation could also become moderate to heavy at times, with some locations getting amounts of 1″ or more. Rain continues into Thursday before wrapping up late night. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, followed by sunshine, scattered clouds and warmer readings heading into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for temperatures in the 70′s to 80′s through the period.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy skies. Rain developing by evening, becoming moderate to heavy at times. Low: 55°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers likely.  Thunderstorms possible by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: Bec. S 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57°.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 68°.

