Rock Island Library’s Summer Kickoff party set for June 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is coming, and local libraries are a path to a vast world of free fun, adventure, and reading.

Lisa Lockheart, Publicity and Outreach Liaison, and Karrah Kuykendall, Adult Services Director, of Rock Island Public Library inform the public the summer programs available to the community and patrons. It is mentioned that 118 events/possibilities will be made available over the course of the season. Folks are encouraged to pick up their Summer Guide at the library, or visit the website for more details.

Camp iRead is an all-ages summer reading challenge and free events for everyone from June 1 to July 31. The challenge sets up fun goals for reading and completing library activities folks of all ages can achieve and, as a result, can earn rewards for meeting the goals.

The perfect event to learn about all that the Rock Island Library is offering is the free ‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’ summer kick-off on June 1 at the Quad City Botanical Center from 4 to 6:30 pm. All ages can sign up for summer reading, and enjoy free outdoor activities and crafts. Rain date will be Thursday, June 2, at the same times and location.

Rock Island Public Library locations:

Downtown: 401 19th St. / 309-732-7323 or

Southwest: 9010 Ridgewood Road / 309-732-7338

