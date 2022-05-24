Advertisement

Rock Island Library’s Summer Kickoff party set for June 1

Host location is at Quad City Botanical Center
Rock Island Public Library Summer Kick Off party is set for June 1
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is coming, and local libraries are a path to a vast world of free fun, adventure, and reading.

Lisa Lockheart, Publicity and Outreach Liaison, and Karrah Kuykendall, Adult Services Director, of Rock Island Public Library inform the public the summer programs available to the community and patrons. It is mentioned that 118 events/possibilities will be made available over the course of the season. Folks are encouraged to pick up their Summer Guide at the library, or visit the website for more details.

Camp iRead is an all-ages summer reading challenge and free events for everyone from June 1 to July 31. The challenge sets up fun goals for reading and completing library activities folks of all ages can achieve and, as a result, can earn rewards for meeting the goals.

The perfect event to learn about all that the Rock Island Library is offering is the free ‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’ summer kick-off on June 1 at the Quad City Botanical Center from 4 to 6:30 pm. All ages can sign up for summer reading, and enjoy free outdoor activities and crafts. Rain date will be Thursday, June 2, at the same times and location.

Rock Island Public Library locations:

  • Downtown: 401 19th St. / 309-732-7323 or
  • Southwest: 9010 Ridgewood Road / 309-732-7338

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
A 19-year-old Rock Island man who was fatally shot Sunday has been identified as Desavion D....
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in fatal shooting in Rock Island
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash Saturday...
Officials identify man killed in crash between LeClaire and Princeton
Teen killed in Rock Island shooting Sunday
Teen killed in Rock Island shooting Sunday

Latest News

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet bunny
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends
Get grilling with Texas Roadhouse
Get grilling with Texas Roadhouse
JA Biztown camp
JA’s Biztown Summer Camp teaches kids financial literacy June 20-23
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people