Semi jackknifes on Highway 92, closes road for early Tuesday morning commute
Highway 92 has since been reopened.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies, a semi-truck crash closed part of Highway 92 early Tuesday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, asking drivers to avoid Highway 92 between G40 and Highway 61.
According to officials, a semi-truck jackknifed on Highway 92. Officials say no one was hurt.
Highway 92 between Columbus Junction and Grandview has since been reopened.
