Sterling man arrested for aggravated battery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - A man was arrested following a fight that injured a person in Sterling.
Police say it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 8th in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
A 41-year-old man was injured and taken to an area hospital. He was later transferred to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin for treatment.
42-year-old Troy Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery. He is currently in the Whiteside County Jail.
