Sterling man arrested for aggravated battery

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - A man was arrested following a fight that injured a person in Sterling.

Police say it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 8th in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.

A 41-year-old man was injured and taken to an area hospital. He was later transferred to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin for treatment.

42-year-old Troy Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery. He is currently in the Whiteside County Jail.

