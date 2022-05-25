Advertisement

Antiviral COVID-19 treatments now available at Hy-Vee pharmacies

A pharmacy sign is pictured inside Hy-Vee Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Antiviral treatments known as, Molnupiravir and PAXLOVID, are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region to help eligible patients who have mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. The Iowa-based grocery store chain says the medications are free to patients with most insurance and a prescription from a health care provider.

According to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, Molnupiravir and PAXLOVID should be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain adults (ages 18+) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. PAXLOVID may also be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in eligible pediatric patients ages 12+. It is recommended that patients begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment within five days of when symptoms begin. You also need to have a positive COVID-19 test result and a high risk for severe illness.

The type of COVID-19 antiviral available varies by pharmacy location. Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations also offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests. Under the Biden Administration’s ruling, individuals covered under private insurance or Medicare Part B can receive up to eight (8) free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.

Hy-Vee pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

