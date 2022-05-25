Advertisement

Assumption, North Scott move one step closer to state tournament

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT & ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights are moving on to the regional final once again after an 11-0 win over Mediapolis. The Knights scored early and often, putting in five goals in the first 11-minutes of the contest. Assumption would tally 11 goals overall to move on to face Wahlert on Thursday night.

The North Scott Lancers had a little tougher fight to move on facing Burlington Notre Dame. The Lancers were able to unleash a flurry of shots on net, but were only able to score on three of those attempts. North Scott will host Mount Vernon at The Pitch on Thursday night to try to head back to Des Moines for the state tournament.

