Blood donors urgently needed in QCA and across the nation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is asking all eligible and potential donors to donate during a critical and urgent need.

ImpactLife said the blood inventories have reached critical levels for type O-negative at a one-day supply and are at less than three days for type O-positive.

According to ImpactLife, projections for donations in the weeks ahead are about 20 to 25% below the weekly goal of the blood center. Appointments for whole blood and platelet donation are needed as well to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood components for hospitals in the region.

“We are facing a critical and urgent need for donors of all blood types and donation procedures,” Vice President of Donor Relations and Marketing Amanda Hess said. “O-negative – the universal blood type – is especially needed, along with platelets, which can come from donors of every blood type. We ask all donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible to help ensure we continue to meet patient need for the hospitals we serve.”

As part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, South Texas Blood & Tissue has requested support, ImpactLife said. This week ImpactLife is not among the BERC members that are on call but can be asked for support at any time. They are scheduled to be on call again next week in the three-week rotation of BERC members.

For the ongoing needs of patients and to be able to respond to any spikes in the blood needed, ImpactLife said maintaining a consistent rate of blood donation year-round is needed.

Blood center and hospitals work to keep a sufficient inventory “on the shelves” to avert blood shortages on an ongoing basis and in times of crisis, when hospitals may experience a sharp increase in patient need, ImpactLife said. After donation, each unit of blood is tested, processed, and delivered through ImpactLife distribution hubs, which takes about 24 hours to complete.

According to ImpactLife, for any appointments scheduled through July 10, donors will receive a voucher redeemable for the choice of a gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. To learn more visit the ImpactLife website.

ImpactLife said to schedule an appointment to donate, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the IMPACT mobile app.

ImpactLife said they are also seeking applicants to fill open positions to stop a decrease in collections from staffing shortages.

“Operating with fewer staff means we have to evaluate all of our collection operations and shift resources to our most efficient and productive events,” said Pete Lux, Vice President, Donor and Patient Services. “We continually make adjustments to our schedules, but ultimately must fill our open positions to operate at an optimal level.”

According to ImpactLife, they offer competitive salaries and benefits and provide extensive paid training in phlebotomy and laboratory positions. No prior medical or lab experience is necessary for some positions.

ImpactLife said applicants of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply on their website.

