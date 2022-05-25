Clinton to host new event ‘East Coast of Iowa Jeeps’ June 2-4

Advertisement

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A brand new event is set to hit Clinton next weekend.

Leslie Webster, Director of Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Lou Ray, owner of Deja Vu, discuss the city’s first ever Jeep event, known as East Coast of Iowa Jeeps from June 2-4. The two of them enthusiastically expects it will become an annual event. We are also informed that there is a relationship between Jeep Wranglers and little rubber ducks. (Who knew??)

On Thursday, June 2, East Coast of Iowa Jeeps will be assembled as a Jeep show tied into the Downtown Clinton Alliance’s Music on the Avenue and car show.

Jeep enthusiasts can take part in several indoor and/or outdoor activities on Friday, June 3. Friday’s events will culminate with the Finally Friday concert in Riverview Park.

On Saturday, June 4, the Jeeps embark on a 72-mile ride that will begin in Riverview Park and head to Eagle Point Park and Wide River Winery. The Jeeps also will travel rustic, rural gravel roads to area small towns for refreshments throughout the region. The planned drive will culminate at Legend’s in Clinton.

A Jeep-in movie in the park showing is Saturday night in Riverview Park/ Allied Steel lot, where over 750 vehicles can park to watch Jurassic Park. The public can attend in vehicles or lawn chairs. It is $10 per car or $5 per person. Digital tickets are required.

If the Jeep owners wish to remain in the area on Sunday, June 5, they can go to the ABATE of Iowa’s 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes, 1 p.m., downtown Fulton, Illinois.

Cost to participate is $20 to register for the entire weekend and it does include discounts and entry into other venues and events going on that weekend.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/EastCoastOfIowaJeeps or call the tourism agency at 563.-242-5702.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

