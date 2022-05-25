Cyclone Tailgate Tour makes a stop in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cyclone Tailgate tour returned to the Quad Cities for the first time since 2019.

The last two years the event has been virtual due to COVID. The free event featured Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the voice of the Cyclones, John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, basketball coaches Bill Fennelly and TJ Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, and of course, Cy.

