DIY craft kits that can boost mental health

Pottery With A Purpose offers a powerful escape
Pottery with A Purpose
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nobody will argue with an acknowledgement that today’s world is filled with a crazy amount of digital distractions and daily chaos that can become overwhelming.

Samantha Hoffs, creator and founder of Pottery with a Purpose, a thoughtfully curated line of eco-conscious adult clay sculpting kits that invite creativity and mindfulness anytime, anywhere - all while giving back to mental health initiatives.

She points out that the actions involved when working with clay is therapeutic. Not only do DIY crafts boost your mental health but active participation naturally gets creative juices flowing in other areas of your life.

Hoff has other DIY secrets (that don’t require a craft kit!) and shares a few during the interview such as cutting off the tips of green onions and putting them in water to grow more green onions! She also demos how to do tie dye using naturally colored dyes from onions and avocado peels.

Pottery With a Purpose (website) / +1 617 794 4007 / hello@potterywithapurpose.com / On Facebook

