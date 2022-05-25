DNR reminds boaters of safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - With just a few days left before Memorial Day weekend, the Iowa DNR is reminding people about boating safety as many are expected to be out on the Mississippi.

“This is going to be a new registration year so we will be looking for equipment violations and registration violations. Typical violations are speed and distance or no-wake violations, so going too fast in areas you aren’t supposed to, as well as impaired boat operations,” said State Conservation Officer Nick Rocca with the Iowa DNR.

Navigation lights on boats are required to be on after dark. Children under 13 are required to wear a life jacket at all times while the boat is in motion.

“What we will be looking for is that everybody has a life jacket on board and it properly fits each person on board too, that people have a throwable flotation device, a horn or a whistle, and a properly charged fire extinguisher,” said Rocca.

Rocca said the river is currently a little high.

“With that comes debris floating down the river so boat operators will want to be a little more vigilant in looking for debris and anything that might cause a hazard to their boat and the safety of the people inside of it,” said Rocca, “We are prepared on our end to be looking for whatever violations we see and educate other boaters so that everybody can have a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

The Iowa DNR says all assigned officers will be out patrolling this weekend as they expect the warm weather to make for a busy time on the water.

