Advertisement

DNR reminds boaters of safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - With just a few days left before Memorial Day weekend, the Iowa DNR is reminding people about boating safety as many are expected to be out on the Mississippi.

“This is going to be a new registration year so we will be looking for equipment violations and registration violations. Typical violations are speed and distance or no-wake violations, so going too fast in areas you aren’t supposed to, as well as impaired boat operations,” said State Conservation Officer Nick Rocca with the Iowa DNR.

Navigation lights on boats are required to be on after dark. Children under 13 are required to wear a life jacket at all times while the boat is in motion.

“What we will be looking for is that everybody has a life jacket on board and it properly fits each person on board too, that people have a throwable flotation device, a horn or a whistle, and a properly charged fire extinguisher,” said Rocca.

Rocca said the river is currently a little high.

“With that comes debris floating down the river so boat operators will want to be a little more vigilant in looking for debris and anything that might cause a hazard to their boat and the safety of the people inside of it,” said Rocca, “We are prepared on our end to be looking for whatever violations we see and educate other boaters so that everybody can have a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

The Iowa DNR says all assigned officers will be out patrolling this weekend as they expect the warm weather to make for a busy time on the water.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash Saturday...
Officials identify man killed in crash between LeClaire and Princeton
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Police ask to avoid the Castlewood Apartments area if possible at this time.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

Latest News

East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Blood donors urgently needed in QCA and across the nation
Empty school desk
Quad Cities area schools, law enforcement respond to Texas school shooting