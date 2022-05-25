Erik’s beer tour of craft breweries along I-380 corridor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist visits the PSL set with craft beer recommendations and road trips as we get ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend.

In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he takes us on a tour of some favorite breweries around I-380. This fits perfectly with the summer vibes and road trips ahead.

Watch the video to enjoy Paula & Erik’s tastings and perceptions of the flavors of his favorites for the month which are all appropriate for hot weather enjoyment. Maitland points out that these beers are also available for purchase locally in the Quad Cities. He goes on to feature three breweries on the I-380 route including:

