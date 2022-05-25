Advertisement

Erik’s beer tour of craft breweries along I-380 corridor

Beer Touring with Erik
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist visits the PSL set with craft beer recommendations and road trips as we get ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend.

In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he takes us on a tour of some favorite breweries around I-380. This fits perfectly with the summer vibes and road trips ahead.

Watch the video to enjoy Paula & Erik’s tastings and perceptions of the flavors of his favorites for the month which are all appropriate for hot weather enjoyment. Maitland points out that these beers are also available for purchase locally in the Quad Cities. He goes on to feature three breweries on the I-380 route including:

Here are some links to Erik’s previous craft beer pick and features: March 2022 / April 2022 / April 2021 / March 2021 / February 2021 / Best Festive Holiday QCA Craft Beers December 2020 / Beer Tasting 101 /

