Advertisement

Experts speak on how to talk to kids about Texas school shooting

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amid the tragedy in Texas, you may be wondering how to talk to your children about the shooting incident.

TV6 spoke to mental health experts. They offered the following tips:

“The most important thing is to help children feel safe. To know that their parents, their school teachers, the community, law enforcement, everyone is working together to keep our community as safe as possible and that what happened is a somewhat isolated incident. It’s not something that happens everywhere and we do really good at keeping kids safe in our community,” said Richard Whitaker Ph.D. CEO at Vera French Mental Health Center, “Helping them to feel safe and feel reassured I think is an important message. I think it’s important not to take the mental illness component too far in saying that folks with mental illness are dangerous. No. Some dangerous people have a mental illness but it is very rare that a person with mental illness commits something like that kind of crime. Very, very rare. On the whole, nearly every person with a mental illness is safe and someone probably that you know. So, it’s important not to assume that this means that mental illness is dangerous. They aren’t necessarily, but some high-risk individuals do have a mental illness.”

“It’s important that we are open and we create a space where that individual feels safe and not judged for saying what they’re saying and just let them know that you’re present and with them to help them process whatever they are going through. That’s the same approach you would get if you saw a social worker or mental health counselor. Somebody that’s going to be open and available to just listen and be supportive through whatever is happening,” said Joseph Lilly, Director of Outpatient Services at Robert Young Center, UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash Saturday...
Officials identify man killed in crash between LeClaire and Princeton
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Police ask to avoid the Castlewood Apartments area if possible at this time.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

Latest News

Area school districts and law informant agencies are responding to the tragic shooting in Texas...
Quad Cities area schools, law enforcement respond to Texas school shooting
Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines
Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines
Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines
Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines
Quad Cities area schools, law enforcement respond to Texas school shooting