Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visited Scott County Wednesday to test the county’s voting machines ahead of this year’s elections.

Pate emphasizes the importance of checking the voting machines across the state, ensuring Iowan voters working equipment and fair elections.

“It’s just important for them to see everything we do,” Pate said, “transparency of elections and to understand there’s a lot of safety checks that we put in place to ensure them of the integrity.”

Iowa’s primary will be held on June 7th.

