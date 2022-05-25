Mercado On Fifth launches new market season on Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth will be back to kick off the holiday weekend.

Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season on Friday, May 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.

Anamaria Rocha, Executive Director of Mercado On Fifth, and Montse Lopez, Administrative Director, invite families to join in on the community celebration featuring a variety of children’s activities, delicious Mexican food, and unique retail kiosks selling everything from jewelry to handmade clothing to imported ceramics and artwork.

Organizers predict this year’s market will be bigger and better than ever and expect more than 30 vendors to take part in the outdoor market. The 2022 Friday night events will run May 27-September 30 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The interview emphasizes that Mercado on Fifth is not just a market, it additionally serves as a resource and agent for aspiring entrepreneurs. The weekly gathering bring residents together to celebrate with inclusivity.

Educational programming at Mercado also provides enrichment for children and free booth space for non-profits enables the agencies to disseminate important information and resources to the public.

Mercado On Fifth / 2212 37th Street / Moline, IL 61265 / 305.934.5297

