Mississippi River expected to rise by more than 1 foot in the Quad Cities by the holiday weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the National Weather Service, high water is coming downstream and is expected to raise the river level in the Quad Cities by more than a foot over the next few days. It is expected to reach Action Stage on Saturday afternoon. Action stage is below flood stage, which is 15 feet, but still has some local impacts.

At 13.5 feet:

Water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.

At 13 Feet:

Water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.

Holiday boaters should use extra caution since with rising river levels, currents will also be stronger.

