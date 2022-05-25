Occasional showers and few afternoon storms

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Showers and thunderstorms will be likely off and on most of today. The question for the afternoon time frame is how far north the warm front can make it. The frontal placement and amount of sunshine we can get between showers will dictate our chance for severe weather. This will be taken on an hourly basis as it is very tough to forecast, meaning we will essentially be “nowcasting” this afternoon. Based on this morning’s trends, I’d say areas east of the Mississippi and along and south of I-80 may see a localized strong storm between 2PM and 8PM. Lingering showers will stay around on Thursday leading to another day in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will move out on Friday and heat and humidity build over the holiday weekend with highs back in the 80s and 90s by Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 71º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 64º Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Lingering showers. High: 71º

