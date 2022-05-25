Advertisement

Hy-Vee now offers Vitamine
Personalized Vitamin Program
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 25, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Understanding which vitamins and other supplements you may need in your health regimen can be confusing when there are so many conflicting philosophies promoted by experts.

But what if you could get a vitamin regimen personalized for you? Registered dietitian, Nina Struss, introduces us to a new Hy-Vee program to make all of this much easier. Vitamine Wellness is the name of Hy-Vee’s personalized vitamin subscription program.

Vitamine Wellness was created to help individuals meet their health and wellness goals by simplifying it based on for each individual. As a dietitian-led program you can feel confident you are getting support from food and nutrition experts. Subscribers get vitamin/supplement packs for 8 weeks/60 days.

Paula Sands was offered a free 30 day bundle to try Vitamine Wellness and talks about this amazing service. Her pack focuses on Vitamin D, calcium, Vitamin C, magnesium, and fish oil/Omega 3 fatty acids.

How can you start Vitamine Wellness? Visit www.vitaminewellnes.com and take the FREE 5-minute quiz to obtain personalized recommendations.

