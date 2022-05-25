Quad Cities area schools, law enforcement respond to Texas school shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Area school districts and law informant agencies are responding to the tragic shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

In statements Wednesday, schools and law enforcement talk about the measures, they are taking in response to the shooting that killed 19 children and teachers.

RELATED How to talk to children about tragic news

Davenport Community Schools

Though we may not have a personal connection with the families of Uvalde, Texas, we share their grief, shock, and humanity in response to another act of violence directed at the innocent. Sadly, such an event is something the professional educators of DCSD have spent much time thinking about and preparing for. While there is NO imminent risk to anyone in Davenport Schools, we can share with you of a few of the safety measures put in place to safeguard those we hold most dear.

Some DCSD safety measures include:

Every school in Davenport is equipped with a two-stage entryway, allowing our professional secretaries to assess who is entering the building and deny access to anyone demonstrating suspicious behavior. All school are “single point of entry” buildings.

Every teacher in Davenport Schools can lock their classroom door from the inside, in such a way that the lock cannot be opened from the outside.

Every teacher and student in Davenport receives age-appropriate safety training in how to respond to such an event.

We have a strong relationship with the Davenport Police Department and community first responders, including embedded staff members who can contact the Department directly.

Additional common-sense practices things students and staff are reminded of:

Never hold a school door open for someone you don’t know. This is a difficult habit to form, as we are all accustomed to showing common courtesy towards one another.

Children are instructed to never open a side-door for an adult. Always use the front-office door when entering the building.

The DCSD will have extra counseling staff at the ready to help any student who asks questions about this tragedy, or who needs assistance to process their feelings.

Pleasant Valley Schools

Dear Pleasant Valley Families,

In the wake of yesterday’s tragedy in Texas, our thoughts are with the Uvalde community. We may also find ourselves with a wide array of feelings, from anger to grief, and we may question what we can do.

Today, School Resource Officers have visited all schools to answer questions, evaluate our safety protocols, and ensure the safety of our students and staff.

We ask that everyone remain vigilant when it comes to the safety of our students - if you see or hear something, say something to a school administrator. As a reminder, families can use the P3 Campus app to report concerns anonymously to our administration and School Resource Officers. To access the P3 Campus app, go to the google or apple store on your phone and search P3 Campus. Download the app, select a location (Bettendorf or LeClaire), and choose your school.

We want to reinforce the foundations that guide our thinking and actions relative to school safety.

We believe the security of students, faculty and staff is our highest priority.

We believe school safety is maximized with planning and preparation. The Pleasant Valley Community School District has safety and crisis protocols in place which are regularly practiced and reviewed.

We believe school safety is maximized when we work together as a community. The district regularly communicates with the Scott County Sheriff, Bettendorf Police and LeClaire Police Departments to ensure we are doing everything possible to enhance security. Our greatest safety net is that each faculty, staff, student and community member understands they play a vital role in the community by taking responsibility to report concerns.

We believe a student’s well-being is maximized in a caring and supportive environment where normal routines are maintained to the highest possible degree.

It can be hard to know what to say to our children about a tragedy that happened in a place unfamiliar to our students. This resource might be helpful to review prior to talking with your student(s). In addition, our counselors are available for assistance. If you do feel that you or someone in your family is struggling in a more serious way, please consider accessing Iowa’s Mobile Crisis Response system or calling 1-855-581-8111.

Thank you for your support and please reach out if you need anything, or want to talk through any questions you have. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our students and schools safe.

Bettendorf Schools

Good morning, Bettendorf families:

In light of yesterday’s tragedy in Texas, I wanted to reach out to see if the school district has planned to up security or anything like that today and throughout the week? I saw that some districts across the country have been doing that and wanted to see if that was happening locally.

I am also curious how the schools (if they are) are talking to students about a horrible tragedy like this.

Any info you are able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Thanks so much.

Macomb Police Department

Macomb police released a statement in regards to the shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, saying they are upping patrols around school facilities.

My heart goes out to all of the families, friends, teachers and staff of the innocent victims who perished as a result of the Uvalde, Texas school incidents. My words are not enough to express what each individual within the Uvalde community and school district are experiencing at this time. It is important to note that we at the Macomb Police Department do not take these matters lightly and have increased our patrols around our school district facilities. If you see an officer in the area or wish everyone a successful closure to the school year, a safe and enjoyable summer.

- Chief Jerel Jones and the Macomb Police Department

Muscatine Schools and Police Department

The Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine Community School District released a statement Wednesday in regards to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and the current safety efforts for Muscatine school students and staff.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the news was breaking across the country regarding a school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. We learned that 21 people were killed, including 19 students and two teachers. The Muscatine Community School District and the Muscatine Police Department mourn the loss of the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.

It is essential for our families to know that while we may not know the “why” behind these senseless acts, the MCSD team of counselors is available to support students and staff members. We also want to communicate and update the Muscatine community on our ongoing safety efforts taken to protect our Muskie students and staff members.

We continue to work on safety and emergency operation plans for the school district with emergency response personnel, and the Muscatine Police Department. That includes a multi-layered approach to school safety including; secure entrances and classroom doors, security cameras, school resource officers on-site at the junior high and high school along with added mental health support for students.

In light of the tragic events in Uvalde, we strongly encourage all MCSD families to talk to their students and listen to their concerns. We also urge that students continue to “See Something, Say Something” and communicate with school officials when they observe things that concern them. Students should never feel intimidated or embarrassed by sharing their concerns. The Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Police Department appreciate the continued support from families, staff members, and the entire Muscatine community. The goal is to provide a safe environment for all our students and staff members.

- Clint Christopher, Superintendent, and Bret Talkington, Chief of Police

Moline Police Department

The Moline police department released a statement asking the community to help by reporting incidents Wednesday.

Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore. They are mere words, when we are living in a time where we desperately need deeds.

We need your help, we need you to help us prevent these tragedies that have struck Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas and many other communities around our country. These unfathomable tragedies generally occur after the offender shares a plan with friends or via online platforms and they often go unreported to law enforcement for fear of being labeled a bad friend or a snitch. Don’t let these tragedies continue to occur, so we can collectively respond with “Thoughts and prayers,” the next day. We need to prevent these tragedies and we can do that with your help.

If you know something, it’s time to say something. Tell us by calling QComm911 at 309-797-0401, or just call 911 to report it to your local law enforcement. Call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to remain anonymous at 309-762-9500.

Tell a teacher at your school, tell a counselor or tell a parent, tell anyone and everyone to help us prevent more tragedies. Help us protect our community, our schools and our children. Stay safe Moline and as always, we are here for you.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.