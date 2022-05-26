Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ on Friday features celebrations, discounts, cash prizes and more

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -For the first (and last) time ever, the world date will match the zip code of Bettendorf. So the city decided to celebrate in a big way.

More than 120 businesses and organizations throughout town are hosting special events and offering free food and refreshments on Friday, May 27.

Mayor Bob Gallagher confirms that the municipality got the idea from other smaller towns across the country that have done similar celebrations. The mayor describes it as a community-wide open house party.

Commemorative t-shirts with the promotion’s logo are available for purchase at Palmer Hill’s Golf Course.

Friday’s party will launch into a week-long celebration ending next Saturday, June 4 with the annual Bettendorf Downtown Festival. Ten people will win a special cash prize of.....$527.22!

Enter to win the cash and get more information about business festivities and promotions at https://bettevents.org/52722/

One of the collaborations finds the Bettendorf faith communities offering “Butterflies, Foam and Fun” for families from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street in Bettendorf. This gathering is free and the public is invited to attend.

It is a chance to get up close to butterflies in the butterfly encounter tents and learn more about the beautiful creatures during activities for all ages.

After dark, foam cannons will shoot out biodegradable, hypoallergenic, non-staining foam that will glow under the night sky. Live music and other outdoor entertainment will be part of the festivities.

