Advertisement

Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

Branstad
Branstad
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.

Former Iowa First Lady Chris Branstad, with former Governor Branstad in the passenger seat, saw the crash and went after the driver.

“Chris was driving, and she sees the drunk driver in the pickup truck take off. And she stomps on the gas and chases her down the interstate,” Quinn said.

They caught up to the driver and stopped them before returning to check on the Quinns.

”We’re lucky to be here, this could have ended very differently, very differently,” said Quinn.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Police ask to avoid the Castlewood Apartments area if possible at this time.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments

Latest News

Warmer this weekend
Scattered showers and storms today
Around 200 parents attended a work session Wednesday night at the Riverfront Center in...
Bettendorf schools host workshop to address parent concerns
Suncoast reaction to Texas school shooting and issue of guns.
FBI data shows an increase in active shooter situations, most happen in “commerce” areas
First Alert Forecast - More showers & storms Thursday
First Alert Forecast - More showers & storms Thursday