Crews respond to a house fire in Galesburg Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Lake Street about 7:34 p.m., the fire department said in a media release.

Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of a two-story structure, firefighters said as they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters forced entry and put the fire out on the home’s second floor, the fire department said.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported.

Galesburg Fire Investigators said the fire was unintentional and preliminary damage was estimated to be approximately $15,000, the fire department said. 1-800-Board-Up was contacted to assist the homeowner in securing the residence.

According to the Galesburg Fire Department, an emergency callback was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city at the time.

