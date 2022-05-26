Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigate shooting that injured 1 person

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating a shooting on May 14 that injured one person.

Officers were in the 13th Street and 13th Avenue area to clear people after tavern closing about 3:02 a.m., according to the East Moline Police Department. While on foot police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Police said they found a person in front of Top Shelf Lounge with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers said when they approached the person had a gun. According to police the gun and person were secured and medical treatment was immediately started.

The person was transported to a local hospital and then to Iowa City, police said.

According to police shell casings were found and video surveillance from the area is being reviewed.

East Moline Police are asking for any information regarding this shooting incident. Police asks you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

