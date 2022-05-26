Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on sex offender registration violation charge

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Geoff Whitehall, 37, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of child sex offender registration violation.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

