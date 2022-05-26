Advertisement

Deputies: 3 arrested in connection to methamphetamine investigation in Henry Co.

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry County deputies arrested three people in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking investigation in the Henry County and Southeast Iowa area.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the sheriff’s office began the investigation in early 2022.

Mitchell Grelk, 39 of Farmington, was arrested on May 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Grelk is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine over five grams, a Class B felony and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine less than five grams, a Class C felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, 41-year-old Robert Krieger of Mount Pleasant was arrested on May 16. Krieger is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine over five grams, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over five grams, a Class B felony and drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony.

On May 26, 38-year-old Clinton Jesse of Mount Union was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. Jesse is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine over five grams, a Class B felony.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said this multi-agency investigation was conducted over several months, with The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Winfield Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottumwa Police Department.

