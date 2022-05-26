Advertisement

Deputies: Man charged with child endangerment, reckless use of firearm

Followwill was placed under arrest for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday a man was arrested after police say he shot a gun in the same room as a 2-year-old.

Austen Floyd Adair Followwill, 26, is charged with child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm.

Des Moines County deputies responded about 9:38 p.m. to the 11000 block of 147th Avenue for a reported man who was suicidal and intoxicated, according to a media release.

Deputies were told the man, later identified as Followwill, had a handgun and threatened to shoot himself. According to deputies a two-year-old child was in the home with him.

When deputies arrived they heard a gunshot from inside the house, they said. Followwill put the gun on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door where he was arrested.

According to deputies, the two-year-old was found safe in a crib inside a bedroom and was returned to the mother unharmed.

A bullet hole was found on the bedroom wall of the two-year-old’s room, deputies said. A bullet was also found in the wall.

